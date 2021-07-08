UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:57 PM

Number of US Weekly Jobless Claims Increases Again After 2-Week Gap - Labor Dept.

The number of US jobless claims increased again last week after falling for two previous weeks in a row, with the Labor Department reporting an additional 2,000 filings for unemployment insurance this time that highlighted the job market's continued struggle for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The number of US jobless claims increased again last week after falling for two previous weeks in a row, with the Labor Department reporting an additional 2,000 filings for unemployment insurance this time that highlighted the job market's continued struggle for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending July 3, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 373,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a news release.

Economists polled by US media had projected 350,000 jobless claims filings for the week that ended on July 3.

That claims rose despite half of the contiguous US states having stopped paying out unemployment insurance two months prior to the program's expiry was telling of the job market malaise, economist Adam Button said in a comment posted on ForexLive.

"Some 24 states have stopped the supplemental claims from being paid out ahead of the September 6 program end date," Button said.

Continuing claims for the week that ended on June 26 - reported with a one-week lag - was at 3.34 million versus the 3.48 million reading for the week to June 19. That brought the weekly reading for unemployment down by 0.1 percent to 2.4 percent.

The Labor Department said there were only 850,000 job additions for June. But as a whole, the United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of lockdowns and other restrictive measures during the coronavirus pandemic response. More than 7 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.

