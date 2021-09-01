UrduPoint.com

Number Of Victims Of Bus Falling Off Cliff In Peru Rises To 33 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Number of Victims of Bus Falling Off Cliff in Peru Rises to 33 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) At least 33 passengers of a bus died after the vehicle plunged into an abyss in Central Peru, the Andina news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the head of the national police, Elias Lozada.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning, when the bus en route to the capital of Lima, fell into the abyss from a height of more than 200 meters (0.12 miles).

Earlier reports put the death toll at 29, and 20 others were injured.

The rescue services managed to identify four more bodies ” three men and a girl, according to the media outlet.

The reasons behind the accident have not yet been established, but one of the presumptions is that the driver fell asleep during the road or lost control and exceeded the speed limit.

Only 11 victims have so far been identified, the media outlet reported.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Died Lima Peru Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

1 minute ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

5 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

11 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

17 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

4 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.