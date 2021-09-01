Number of Victims of Bus Falling Off Cliff in Peru Rises to 33 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) At least 33 passengers of a bus died after the vehicle plunged into an abyss in Central Peru, the Andina news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the head of the national police, Elias Lozada.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning, when the bus en route to the capital of Lima, fell into the abyss from a height of more than 200 meters (0.12 miles).

Earlier reports put the death toll at 29, and 20 others were injured.

The rescue services managed to identify four more bodies ” three men and a girl, according to the media outlet.

The reasons behind the accident have not yet been established, but one of the presumptions is that the driver fell asleep during the road or lost control and exceeded the speed limit.

Only 11 victims have so far been identified, the media outlet reported.