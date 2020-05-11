Number of Victims of Methanol Poisoning in Mexico Rises to 27- Local Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The number of victims of mass methanol poisoning that took place in the southern municipalities of Mexico's western Jalisco state on April 26 has increased to 27, the state's Health Ministry said on Monday.

On April 30, the local authorities said 21 people died.

"The number of those affected by the poisoning is 81, most of them are men (91.4 percent).

Of these, 27 died, seven were hospitalized and 47 were discharged from hospitals," the ministry said in a statement.

After the incident, the state authorities urged citizens to avoid the use of spirits for medical purposes, warning that they can be toxic, explosive and a fire hazard.

The Jalisco Committee for Protection from Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) issued a warning to manufacturing companies about the need to purchase alcohol from official suppliers, as well as to conduct an audit of stock balances.