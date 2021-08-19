Number of War-Wounded Afghans at Kabul Emergency Hospital Stabilizes - Medical Coordinator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The number of injured people taken to the Surgical Center for war victims in Kabul has stabilized in the past 24 hours, with reports of increase in hospitalizations seeping in from the Panjshir Province, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Thursday.

"The situation in the city seems to have improved, although unfortunately there was unrest again at the airport this morning to suppress the mass of people trying to catch a plane to leave the country," Kabul medical coordinator Alberto Zanin said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The hospital is now back to its regular working capacity of 100 beds, planning to extend its admission criteria if the situation remains stable.

"As far as our hospital in Anabah in the Panjshir Valley is concerned, unfortunately we have to report that admissions for war surgery are increasing and we are identifying some areas to be converted for the treatment of wounded people.

The Surgical Centre for War Victims in Lashkar-Gah, on the other hand, seems to be relatively stable again," Zanin added.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

Panjshir is the epicenter of the Afghan resistance against the Taliban. Amrullah Saleh, first vice president from Ghani's government, and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are reportedly concentrating their forces in the province to defy the militants. The resistance forces have already recaptured the Charikar area in the Parwan Province north of Kabul.