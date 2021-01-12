UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Weekly Detected COVID Cases Down 12% In Netherlands Due To Lockdown - RIVM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:23 PM

Number of Weekly Detected COVID Cases Down 12% in Netherlands Due to Lockdown - RIVM

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands last week decreased by 12 percent when compared to two weeks ago in light of the lockdown measures that were introduced in mid-December, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands last week decreased by 12 percent when compared to two weeks ago in light of the lockdown measures that were introduced in mid-December, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

According to RIVM, the Netherlands reported 49,398 COVID-19 cases from January 6-12, down from 56,440 cases two weeks ago. In addition, the number of hospitalizations decreased from 1,838 to 1,503, or by 18 percent, over the given period.

The health institute links positive statistics to the lockdown measures that were introduced on December 15.

At the same time, the death rate increased, from 621 two weeks ago to 743 last week.

Coronavirus-related restrictions will be in place until January 19. During the lockdown, all educational facilities, non-essential shops, cafes, restaurants, museums, cinemas, theaters, zoos, casinos, swimming pools and gyms are closed.

To date, the Netherlands registered over 895,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 12,600 related deaths.

Related Topics

Same Netherlands January December All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation in Malaysia

10 minutes ago

PCMEA demands relief in sea, air freight to boost ..

1 minute ago

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad authorized to hold SSC, H ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

25 minutes ago

Moskalkova Asks Cape Verde to Transfer Russian Sai ..

5 minutes ago

Antonov Says Chances Still Exist to Reach Understa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.