Number of Weekly Detected COVID Cases Down 12% in Netherlands Due to Lockdown - RIVM

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands last week decreased by 12 percent when compared to two weeks ago in light of the lockdown measures that were introduced in mid-December, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands last week decreased by 12 percent when compared to two weeks ago in light of the lockdown measures that were introduced in mid-December, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

According to RIVM, the Netherlands reported 49,398 COVID-19 cases from January 6-12, down from 56,440 cases two weeks ago. In addition, the number of hospitalizations decreased from 1,838 to 1,503, or by 18 percent, over the given period.

The health institute links positive statistics to the lockdown measures that were introduced on December 15.

At the same time, the death rate increased, from 621 two weeks ago to 743 last week.

Coronavirus-related restrictions will be in place until January 19. During the lockdown, all educational facilities, non-essential shops, cafes, restaurants, museums, cinemas, theaters, zoos, casinos, swimming pools and gyms are closed.

To date, the Netherlands registered over 895,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 12,600 related deaths.