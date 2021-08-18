UrduPoint.com

Number Of Wildfires In Italy Soars 3.5 Times This Summer - Association

Wed 18th August 2021

The number of large wildfires in Italy this summer has increased more than 3.5 times and will cost the country an additional 1 billion euros (a bit over $1 billion), according to the largest association of Italian agricultural producers, Coldiretti

The analysis, which used data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), found that "heat and arsonists caused large wildfires to increase 256% in Italy in the summer of 2021." Tens of thousands of hectares of forests and pastures have been destroyed, and it will take an average of 15 years and over a billion euros to fully restore the forest ecosystem and traditional human activities in these territories, the association said.

Coldiretti further stressed that six out of ten major fires in the Apennines have been caused by arsonists, citing a recent attempt to set fire to a forest near the summer residence of the Italian president.

"On the other hand, these are the visible consequences of the closure of many agricultural enterprises. Majority of the national forests are now unattended as there are no farmers who could monitor them," the association said, noting that over one third of Italy's territory (11.4 million hectares, or 27 million acres) is covered with forests.

Scorching temperatures have caused fires in many Mediterranean countries this summer, including Greece, Italy, Algeria, Spain, Turkey and Morocco.

Wildfires have been raging in southern Italy since mid-June. Currently, the most affected areas are Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia, where at least six people have died so far.

