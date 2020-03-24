CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of workers involved in the construction of the new administrative capital (NAC) of Egypt has been halved due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amr Abd Al-Sami, the general coordinator of the capital, told Sputnik on Monday.

In February, Khaled al-Husseini, the spokesman for the NAC, said that the ministries and government agencies would move to the new capital in the second half of the year, adding that construction work is complete by 75 percent. The city is being built almost 30 miles east of Cairo in a bid to thin down the capital's population of over 20 million. It is expected to be home to 7 million people.

"We were forced to cut the number of workers in the new administrative capital in order to reduce crowding and avoid the spread of the infection in accordance with measures taken by the government, but work continues," al-Husseini said.

At the same time, the spokesman said that companies would try to make sure that this measure would not affect the construction schedule.

So far, Egypt has registered 366 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 39 of them being recorded over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 19 and over 100 patients have recovered.