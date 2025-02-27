Open Menu

Number Of Workforce In Belarus Increases In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

According to the National Statistical Committee, 4,131,600 people were employed in the Belarusian economy in January 2025 vs 4,129,700 in December 2024, BelTA has learned

Thus, their number increased by almost 2,000 over the month.

The National Statistical Committee noted that high levels of employment are important for maintaining good living standards of people and sustainable economic growth.

