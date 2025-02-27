Number Of Workforce In Belarus Increases In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
According to the National Statistical Committee, 4,131,600 people were employed in the Belarusian economy in January 2025 vs 4,129,700 in December 2024, BelTA has learned
Thus, their number increased by almost 2,000 over the month.
The National Statistical Committee noted that high levels of employment are important for maintaining good living standards of people and sustainable economic growth.
