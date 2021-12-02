Number Of Worldwide Administered COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Surpasses 8Bln - JHU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The number of the worldwide administered doses of vaccines against the coronavirus has surpassed 8 billion, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) says.
The total number of administered doses currently stands at 8,036,182,904.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020.
To date, more than 263.41 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.22 million fatalities, according to JHU.