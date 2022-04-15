Number of Worldwide Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 500Mln - World Health Organization

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The number of worldwide confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 500 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The death toll has exceeded 6.19 million people, the WHO noted.

More than 11 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, the organization added.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The organization warns that the pandemic is far from the end.