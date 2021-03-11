Numbers of Coronavirus Cases in Syria Underestimated - UNICEF

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Syria has been underestimated, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Ted Chaiban said during a virtual press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The number of novel coronavirus cases in Syria has been underestimated, UNICEF Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa Ted Chaiban said during a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

"Inside Syria right now we've got 16,000 confirmed cases... and 1,000 associated deaths," Chaiban said. "We estimate that that's an underestimate because the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise and there are issues with testing capacity, so clearly the numbers are higher than that."

As of Thursday, Syria has reported 16,187 coronavirus cases and 1,079 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

"All the countries in the region have obviously been affected and COVID-19 has not spared the internally displaced or refugees," Chaiban said.

There have been cases among the internally displaced inside Syria as well as the refugees in all of the neighboring countries, he added.

Last Thursday, Syrian Arab Red Crescent President Khaled Hboubati said Syria suffers from a lack of the PCR tests for the coronavirus that has made it impossible to ascertain the actual number of cases in the country.

At the end of February, the state-run SANA news agency reported that the Syrian Health Ministry would start providing medical workers in several provinces with coronavirus vaccines. In addition, the Health Ministry obtained a shipment of vaccines from an unnamed "friendly country," according to SANA.

Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad told Sputnik earlier this week that Syria had authorized Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and was prepared to import an unspecified number of doses.