Numbers of Early Voters in 2020 US Election Top Total 2016 Turnout in 4 States - Database

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) At least four US states - Texas, Washington, Hawaii, and Montana - have already surpassed their voter turnout for the 2016 presidential election prior to November 3, the final day of the 2020 election campaign, according to data published by the U.S. Elections Project database.

As of 06:04 GMT on Tuesday morning, the database had registered more than 9.7 million mail-in and early in-person ballots in the state of Texas, 8.3 percent more than the total turnout registered in the state in 2016.

In Washington state, more than 3.5 million people cast their ballot prior to election day, 5.4 percent more than the state's entire 2016 turnout. Early voting in Hawaii and Montana has surpassed the total turnout from four years ago by 10.6 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

According to the database, early voting numbers have reached 90 percent of the total 2016 turnout in eight other states, including Oregon, Florida, and Georgia.

In total, the database registered just under 100 million votes prior to election day, comprising 63.9 million mail-in ballots and 35.7 million in-person votes. Another 28 million mail-in ballots are still outstanding, according to the database.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has been a major critic of the mail-in voting process. Trump has said that the system is open to fraud and the Republican Party has attempted to restrict the counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and Nevada over recent days.

On Monday, a judge in Nevada denied a bid by the Nevada Republican Party and the Trump administration to temporarily halt the counting of mail-in ballots in Clark County. Prior to this, the US Supreme Court denied the Pennsylvania Republican Party's attempt to eliminate the three-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots