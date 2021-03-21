Numbers of Polish Citizens to Get Vaccinated With AstraZeneca Drop Amid Side Effects Fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) The numbers of Polish citizens willing to receive a jab of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have decreased due to fears of side effects, Michal Dworczyk, head of the Prime Minister's Office and government plenipotentiary for the national vaccination program, said on Saturday.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been under intense scrutiny over the recent weeks in light of reports about some recipients developing blood clots after immunization.

"In recent days, the number of people registering for AstraZeneca vaccination has dropped by several dozen percent," Dworczyk said at a press conference in Warsaw, noting that the number of people who do not show up for the vaccination has been growing.

He noted that at the moment the authorities had at disposal of several hundred thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which are not used due to lack of patients.

Besides, the official went on, those who avoid receiving a jab now, "go to the end of the queue" for the vaccination.

Dworczyk also recalled that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was one more time approved by the European Medicines Agency, which said on Thursday that it failed to find a link between the vaccine and increased risks of thrombosis. In this regard, the official urged journalists to refrain from negative information about it.

So far, Poland has received almost 5.8 million doses of the vaccine from three manufacturers - Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. Nearly 5 million people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19.