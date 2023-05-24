(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Numerous drone attacks have been repelled by air defense forces overnight in Russia's Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Wednesday.

"The night was not entirely peaceful. There was a large number of attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defense systems managed (to repel) most of them," he said on Telegram.

The official specified that civilian vehicles, private houses and administrative buildings were damaged as a result of the attacks in the region's capital city of Belgorod, as well as in a couple of districts nearby.

"The most important thing is that there are no injured at all," Gladkov said.

On Tuesday night, a drone dropped an explosive device on a road in Belgorod. A car was damaged and no injuries were reported.

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region, prompting a counter-terrorist operation. On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that over 70 Ukrainian militants, four armored fighting vehicles, and five pickups were destroyed as a result of the operation, while the rest were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they were completely destroyed by artillery fire.

The local authorities said that the actions of the Ukrainian sabotage group resulted in 13 civilians sustaining injuries and one civilian killed.

Belgorod as well as other border areas has been witnessing the spillover of the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine in February 2022.