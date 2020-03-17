Nur-Sultan, Almaty To Close For Quarantine Starting Thursday - Kazakhstan Government
Kazakhstan is closing Almaty and Nur-Sultan for quarantine amid the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19) starting Thursday, the government's press service said
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020)
There will be restrictions on the travel of people and vehicles in and out of the quarantine zones.