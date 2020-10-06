UrduPoint.com
Nur-Sultan Hopes For Stabilization In Kyrgyzstan - Presidential Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Nur-Sultan Hopes for Stabilization in Kyrgyzstan - Presidential Spokesman

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) SULTAN, October 6 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan hopes that the situation in Kyrgyzstan will stabilize and qualifies the unrest over the results of the parliamentary elections there as the country's domestic affair, presidential spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday.

"Everything that happens in Kyrgyzstan is a domestic affair of this country.

Kazakhstan prioritizes the importance of strengthening the traditionally friendly relations and strategic partnership with the brotherly Kyrgyzstan, and expresses hope that the situation in the neighboring country will stabilize in compliance with Kyrgyzstan constitution and laws," Uali wrote on Facebook.

Kazakhstan believes that the Kyrgyz people will find a solution serving the country's long-term interests, the presidential spokesman added.

