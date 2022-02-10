Nur-Sultan to Host CIS Ministerial Council on October 13 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Nur-Sultan will host the Ministerial Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States on October 13, Mikhail Evdokimov, the Russian Foreign Ministry official, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Nur-Sultan will host the Ministerial Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States on October 13, Mikhail Evdokimov, the Russian Foreign Ministry official, told Sputnik.

"First of all, we are talking about the meeting of the heads of government in May, as well as the Commonwealth summit scheduled there on October 14, on the eve of which, according to tradition, a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held (on October 13)," Evdokimov, the director of the first Department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.