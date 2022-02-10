UrduPoint.com

Nur-Sultan To Host CIS Ministerial Council On October 13 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Nur-Sultan to Host CIS Ministerial Council on October 13 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Nur-Sultan will host the Ministerial Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States on October 13, Mikhail Evdokimov, the Russian Foreign Ministry official, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Nur-Sultan will host the Ministerial Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States on October 13, Mikhail Evdokimov, the Russian Foreign Ministry official, told Sputnik.

"First of all, we are talking about the meeting of the heads of government in May, as well as the Commonwealth summit scheduled there on October 14, on the eve of which, according to tradition, a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held (on October 13)," Evdokimov, the director of the first Department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

Related Topics

Russia May October All Government

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence references in memory of art ..

44 minutes ago
 Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi appointed Chairman of Pu ..

Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi appointed Chairman of Punjab IT Board

49 minutes ago
 Chief Minister seeks report from CCPO

Chief Minister seeks report from CCPO

1 minute ago
 Senate body for setting LPG air-mix plants in remo ..

Senate body for setting LPG air-mix plants in remote areas

1 minute ago
 PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi L ..

PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

57 minutes ago
 Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to u ..

Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to unity govt

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>