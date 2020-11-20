UrduPoint.com
Nuremberg Trials A Triumph Of Civilization - German Foreign Minister

Fri 20th November 2020

Nuremberg Trials a Triumph of Civilization - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas on Friday called the Nuremberg Trial a triumph of civilization as it granted a fair trial for men accused of the worst atrocities.

"The Nuremberg Trial began exactly 75 years ago. This was where men sat on trial for the most heinous crimes in history. Yet the judges granted them a fair trial. A triumph of civilization over inhumanity," Maas said in a tweet.

The Nuremberg Trials began on November 20, 1945, to try the main perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity within Nazi Germany. Over the course of almost one year, judges from the Soviet Union, the US, the UK and France heard testimonies from the surviving military and political leadership of the Nazi regime. On October 1, 1946, the International Military Tribunal handed out 12 death sentences. The Nazi party and all related bodies were deemed criminal organizations as a result.

