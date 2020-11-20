(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Nuremberg Tribunal has played a key role in developing the modern international legal architecture, as it laid the foundation for the norms on the gravest international crimes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, marking the 75th anniversary since the start of the trials.

"The role of the [Nuremberg] Tribunal in shaping the modern international legal architecture cannot be overestimated. The Nuremberg principles have formed the basis of the norms on the gravest international crimes," Lavrov said at The Lessons of Nuremberg international forum.

The foreign minister also noted that the process resulted in "unambiguous, indisputable legal definitions of Nazism" and became a platform for deep and comprehensive legal reflection of the tragedy of the Second World War.

According to the minister, the Nuremberg process also provided an opportunity to look into the future through the affirmation of the ideals of humanism and the awareness of the reasons that led to their total denial.

"And today it continues to serve as an important aid in strengthening global security, remains a warning against the repetition of tragic mistakes of the past," Lavrov said.

The Nuremberg trials were held by Allied forces, including the Soviet Union, the US, the UK, France and many other countries, and started on November 20, 1945. In a series of 13 trials, Nazi Party officials and high-ranking military officers, along with German industrialists, lawyers and doctors, were brought to justice and charged with crimes against peace and humanity.