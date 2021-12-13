UrduPoint.com

Nurse Among 7 Dead In Sicily Building Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:43 PM

Nurse among 7 dead in Sicily building collapse

Rescuers on Monday worked to free the body of a nurse from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Sicily, after a massive explosion which killed at least seven people

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Rescuers on Monday worked to free the body of a nurse from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Sicily, after a massive explosion which killed at least seven people.

The blast, likely caused by a gas leak, tore through four residential buildings late Saturday in the southern town of Ravanusa, with one survivor describing it "as if a bomb had gone off".

The search "continues unabated" for two more people missing after the disaster, firefighters said.

A photograph on the firefighters' Twitter account showed them standing amid the rubble, as "a fresh day of searching painfully begins".

The blast levelled four structures, including a four-storey apartment building, in the central residential district of the town of nearly 11,000 inhabitants, according to Italy's civil protection agency.

Images from the scene showed a mass of concrete rubble, wooden beams and mangled steel in a large empty space, with neighbouring buildings charred and damaged.

The victims included nurse Selene Pascariello, 30, who was nine months pregnant, and who had been due to give birth next week, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Pascariello's body was found alongside that of her husband Giuseppe Carmina, and his parents. The couple had been visiting the soon-to-be grandparents on the third floor of their building.

