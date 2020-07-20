UrduPoint.com
Nurses In Israel Strike Over Staff Shortage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Union

Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Israel's National Association of Nurses went on strike on Monday over deteriorating working conditions and a staff shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic, the chairwoman of the nurses' union, Ilana Cohen, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Israel's National Association of Nurses went on strike on Monday over deteriorating working conditions and a staff shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic, the chairwoman of the nurses' union, Ilana Cohen, said.

The union is demanding more manpower to cope with the surge in COVID-19 cases, as the health crisis might get more challenging in the winter months when seasonal illnesses are prevalent. The association and the Israeli Finance Ministry held negotiations on Sunday but failed to reach an agreement � the ministry proposed 1,000 new positions, in addition to 600 staffers approved for the period between March until the end of 2021, but nurses demanded more permanent positions.

"We have no choice but to take matters into our own hands and prevent a health system collapse this coming winter," Cohen said, as quoted by the Israeli Haaretz newspaper.

The strike went into effect at 7 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT). Nurses will work according to the weekend schedule in inpatient wards and operating rooms, while intensive care units, maternity rooms and oncology departments, among other hospital units, will have limited nursing staff. At the same time, COVID-19 treatment and testing will be unaffected by the strike.

Israel has so far confirmed over 50,000 COVID-19 cases, more than 21,000 recoveries and 409 related deaths. The infection rate has increased significantly in recent weeks, to some 1,500-1,900 coronavirus cases per day on average, prompting the country to reimpose some coronavirus restrictions.

