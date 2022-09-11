(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) A fire at a nursing home in the southeastern Brazilian city of Sao Paulo left six people dead and two others hospitalized, the city's fire department said.

"A fire at the retirement home, now extinguished, left 8 casualties (6 confirmed deaths, five of them found in the state of rigor mortis and another one charred)," a message posted on social media read.

Two women were hospitalized with smoke inhalation, it added. The Brazilian news website G1 reported they are both residents aged 103 and 74. A 39-year-old caregiver was among those killed by the fire.

The fire reportedly broke out at dawn on Saturday but the staff called firefighters at around 7 a.m. (13:00 GMT), after the blaze went out, because the nursing home did not have a license.