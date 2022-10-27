Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russian Military

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) is planning to organize a provocation with the use of shells with toxic substances and blame the Syrian military, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) is planning to organize a provocation with the use of shells with toxic substances and blame the Syrian military, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"The terrorists intend to organize a provocation in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using poisonous substances against the civilian population," Yegorov said at a briefing.

According to the Russian military official, the Nusra Front fighters have put together 36 rocket-propelled projectiles in the mountains south of Idlib.