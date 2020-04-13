UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Front Militants Attack Settlement In Syrian Province Of Latakia - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Nusra Front Militants Attack Settlement in Syrian Province of Latakia - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) has attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Latakia, Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the Syrian reconciliation, said during a briefing on Sunday, adding that it was the only ceasefire violation in the country over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, no instances of fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey have been registered. ... One shelling of Kuljok Penar settlement in Latakia province was recorded from the position of the Nusra Front terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

Zhuravlev added that a special communication channel for operational interaction between the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria and the Turkish side continued to function.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Militants Syria Russia Turkey Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

20 minutes ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

2 hours ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

2 hours ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.