Nusra Front Militants Attack Settlement in Syrian Province of Latakia - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) has attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Latakia, Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the Syrian reconciliation, said during a briefing on Sunday, adding that it was the only ceasefire violation in the country over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, no instances of fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey have been registered. ... One shelling of Kuljok Penar settlement in Latakia province was recorded from the position of the Nusra Front terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

Zhuravlev added that a special communication channel for operational interaction between the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria and the Turkish side continued to function.