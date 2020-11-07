UrduPoint.com
Nusra Front Militants Launch 36 Attacks Across Syrian Deescalation Zone

Sat 07th November 2020

Nusra Front Militants Launch 36 Attacks Across Syrian Deescalation Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Syrian militants from the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) carried out 36 attacks across a deescalation zone in and around the northwestern province of Idlib, the deputy head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said Friday.

"Thirty-six shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group ... Sixteen were in the Idlib province, two in Aleppo, 10 in Latakia, and 10 in Hama," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.

The admiral told reporters that Russian military police continued patrolling the provinces of Aleppo as. No attacks by Turkish-backed armed groups were recorded in the past day.

More Stories From World

