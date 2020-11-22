UrduPoint.com
Nusra Front Militants Launched 31 Attacks On Syrian Towns Over 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Nusra Front Militants Launched 31 Attacks on Syrian Towns Over 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Syrian militants from the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) carried out 31 attacks across a deescalation zone in and around the northwestern province of Idlib, the deputy head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said Saturday.

"Thirty-one shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group ... Eighteen were in Idlib province, three in Aleppo, six in Latakia, and four in Hama," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich told reporters.

The admiral told reporters that Russian warplanes conducted air patrols along the route stretching from Mitras airport to Bir-Kantari and back. No attacks by Turkish-backed armed groups were recorded in the past day.

More Stories From World

