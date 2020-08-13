UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Front Militants Shell 3 Settlements In Syria's Idlib, Aleppo - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Nusra Front Militants Shell 3 Settlements in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Syrian militants from the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) shelled three settlements in the northwestern Idlib and Aleppo provinces, the head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said on Wednesday.

"Three attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization have been recorded on Dadih, Mellaja in Idlib province and on Shaykh Ali in Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky told reporters at a news briefing.

The admiral said the Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the province of Aleppo.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

57 seconds ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

16 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

31 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.