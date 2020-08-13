MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Syrian militants from the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) shelled three settlements in the northwestern Idlib and Aleppo provinces, the head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said on Wednesday.

"Three attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization have been recorded on Dadih, Mellaja in Idlib province and on Shaykh Ali in Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky told reporters at a news briefing.

The admiral said the Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the province of Aleppo.