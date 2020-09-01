MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Syrian militants from the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) shelled three villages in the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo, the deputy head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said Monday.

"Six attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization were recorded in Basratoun (four times) and Miznaz in Aleppo province and in Ayn al-Naur in Latakia province," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.

The admiral told reporters that Russian military police continued patrolling the provinces of Raqqa, Al Hasakah and Deir Ez Zor as well as the outskirts of Manbij in Aleppo. No attacks by Turkish-backed armed groups were recorded in the past day.