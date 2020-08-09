(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Syrian militants from the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) shelled eights towns in the northwestern Idlib and Aleppo provinces, the head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said Saturday.

"Nine attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization have been recorded on Jbala, Kermel, Maaret Mouhos (two), Kafr Battikh, Kafar Roma, Dahr al Kabir, Mellaja in Idlib province and on Miznas in Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky told reporters at a news briefing.

The admiral said the Russian military police continued patrolling the provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah and Deir Ez Zor, while the Russian air force conducted aerial patrolling along fixed routes.