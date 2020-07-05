UrduPoint.com
Nusra Front Militants Shell Settlements In Syria's Aleppo, Idlib - Russian Military

Sun 05th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said during a press briefing on Saturday.

"We have registered one shelling of the Urem Al-Kubra settlement in the province of Aleppo, one shelling of the settlement of Hantunin in the Idlib province from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

Russian military police units continued to patrol the Aleppo and Deir ez-Zur provinces, while military aviation crews flew patrol missions, the military official added.

