Nusra-Linked Militants Intensify Attacks From Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Militants associated with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) increased the number of attacks from the Idlib de-escalation zone, 39 Syrian soldiers have been killed since October, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Thursday.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Armed Forces do not strike civilian targets. At the same time, there has been a significant increase in the number of violations of the ceasefire by illegal armed groups associated with the terrorist group Jebhat Al-Nusra," Rear Adm.

Alexander Grinkevich said.

Since October 1, as a result of artillery and mortar attacks, as well as sabotage attacks from the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone, 39 Syrian servicemen were killed and more than 40 were injured, he said.

Terrorists in the south of Idlib Province occupy positions of moderate groups, this may indicate plans to aggravate the situation to disrupt the agreements between Turkey and Russia, Grinkevich added.