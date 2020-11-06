UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra-Linked Militants Intensify Attacks From Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Nusra-Linked Militants Intensify Attacks From Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Militants associated with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) increased the number of attacks from the Idlib de-escalation zone, 39 Syrian soldiers have been killed since October, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Thursday.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Armed Forces do not strike civilian targets. At the same time, there has been a significant increase in the number of violations of the ceasefire by illegal armed groups associated with the terrorist group Jebhat Al-Nusra," Rear Adm.

Alexander Grinkevich said.

Since October 1, as a result of artillery and mortar attacks, as well as sabotage attacks from the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone, 39 Syrian servicemen were killed and more than 40 were injured, he said.

Terrorists in the south of Idlib Province occupy positions of moderate groups, this may indicate plans to aggravate the situation to disrupt the agreements between Turkey and Russia, Grinkevich added.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Same May October From

Recent Stories

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

1 minute ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

58 minutes ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

42 seconds ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

1 hour ago

SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador strengthen cultur ..

1 hour ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.