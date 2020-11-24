UrduPoint.com
Nusra Militants Carry Out 24 Attacks In Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Russian Military

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Nusra Militants Carry Out 24 Attacks in Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 24 attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing on Monday.

"A total of 24 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone ... among them 17 attacks in the province of Idlib, one in Aleppo, four in Latakia and two in Hama," Grinkevich said.

He added that no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

More Stories From World

