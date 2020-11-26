MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 31 attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"A total of 31 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone ... among them 21 in the province of Idlib, two in Aleppo, seven in Latakia and one in Hama," Sytnik said.

The admiral told reporters that no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

He added that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces.