MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 33 attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"A total of 33 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (33 according to the Syrian side) were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone, among them, 24 in the province of Idlib, three in Latakia, four in Hama and two in Aleppo," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The military told reporters that no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

He added that the Russian-Turkish military units had conducted 117th joint patrols in the province of Hasakah.