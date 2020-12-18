UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Militants Conduct 33 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Nusra Militants Conduct 33 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 33 attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"A total of 33 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (33 according to the Syrian side) were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone, among them, 24 in the province of Idlib, three in Latakia, four in Hama and two in Aleppo," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The military told reporters that no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

He added that the Russian-Turkish military units had conducted 117th joint patrols in the province of Hasakah.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

16 minutes ago

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

1 hour ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.