MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Syrian militants from the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) carried out 29 attacks across the de-escalation zone in and around the northwestern province of Idlib, the deputy head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said on Thursday.

"At the same time, in the Idlib de-escalation zone, 29 attacks were recorded from the positions of the 'Jabhat al-Nusra' terrorist group (according to the Syrian side - 29) in the provinces of Idlib (26 attacks), Hama (1 attack), Latakia (2 attacks)," Rear Adm.

Alexander Grinkevich told reporters.

He added that Russia and Turkey conducted joint patrols in the Syrian province of Aleppo for the 111th time along the route stretching from Garib to Bir-Kantari and back.

"The army aviation forces conducted air patrols along the route: from Metras airfield to Bandar-Khan and back," Grinkevich noted.

No attacks by Turkish-backed armed groups were recorded in the past day.