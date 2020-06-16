UrduPoint.com
Nusra Militants Shell 2 Settlements In Syria's Latakia, Idlib Provinces - Russian Military

Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Nusra Militants Shell 2 Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Idlib Provinces - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Monday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Dadikh in Idlib province, one shelling of Ard-Al-Vata settlement in Latakia province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said at a briefing.

According to the head of the reconciliation center, the Russian military police continued patrols along several routes in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

Shcherbitsky added that a special continuous communication channel continued to function between the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties and the Turkish side.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

