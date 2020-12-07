MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 31 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Sunday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, 31 shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 29 attacks) were registered, 15 of them were in the Idlib province, 10 attacks in the Latakia province, two in the Aleppo province and four in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

Sytnik added that the Russian military conducted patrols along several routes in the provinces of Aleppo and Al Hasakah.

Moreover, the Russian aviation forces conducted air patrol in Syria, the official said.