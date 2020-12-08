UrduPoint.com
Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone 35 Times - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 35 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Monday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, 35 shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 31 attacks) were registered, 16 of them were in the Idlib province, 12 attacks in the Latakia province, five in the Aleppo province and two in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

Sytnik added that Russia and Turkey conducted another joint patrol in the province of Aleppo.

Moreover, the Russian aviation forces conducted air patrol along the route from the Qamishli airport to the Sheirek settlement and back, the official said.

