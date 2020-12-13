(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 39 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Saturday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, 39 shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 36 attacks) were registered, 24 of them in the Idlib province, five attacks in the Aleppo province, five attacks in the Latakia province, five attacks in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

Sytnik said that no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

Sytnik added that Russian military police units had conducted a patrol in the province of Aleppo.