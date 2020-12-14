UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone 37 Times - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone 37 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 37 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Saturday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, 37 shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 31 attacks) were registered, 16 of them in the Idlib province, 11 attacks in the Latakia province, six attacks in the Hama province, four attacks in the Aleppo province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

Sytnik said that no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

Sytnik added that Russian military police units had conducted a patrol in the province of Aleppo.

Moreover, the Russian aviation forces conducted air patrol along the route from the Metras airfield to the Mahmudli town and back.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Federal Customs Authority, HCT use canines ..

1 minute ago

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

2 hours ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

2 hours ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.