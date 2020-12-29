UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 23 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Jabhat al-Nusra militants (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have carried out 23 shelling attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Monday.

"We have registered 23 attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone from positions held by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 17 attacks). Fourteen of them were in Idlib province, five attacks were in Latakia province, and four in Aleppo province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The Russian military official also said that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been registered over the past day.

Additionally, Sytnik said that Russian military police units carried out patrols along major routes in Aleppo, Deir ez-Zur, and Al Hasakah provinces throughout the day.

