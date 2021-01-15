UrduPoint.com
Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone 21 Times - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 21 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian defense ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"We registered 21 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including 21 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side), one of them was in the Aleppo province, 13 in the Idlib province, five in the Latakia province, two in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The military official added that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

Russian military police units also carried out patrols along major routes in the Aleppo province throughout the day.

