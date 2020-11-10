(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have conducted 28 shelling attacks in the Syrian province of Idlib for the last 24 hours, Rear Adm.

Alexander Grinkevich, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Monday.

"We have registered 28 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization ... 16 of them were in the Idlib province, one in the Aleppo province, 11 attacks in the Latakia province," Grinkevich said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.