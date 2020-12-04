(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 36 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone for the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

"At the same time, we have registered 36 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 34 attacks), 16 of them were in the Idlib province, 18 attacks were in the Latakia province, two in the Aleppo province" Sytnik said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.