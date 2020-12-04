UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 36 Times - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 36 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 36 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone for the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

"At the same time, we have registered 36 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 34 attacks), 16 of them were in the Idlib province, 18 attacks were in the Latakia province, two in the Aleppo province" Sytnik said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Same From

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

1 minute ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide low cost housing to peop ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.