MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 35 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Tuesday.

"We have registered 35 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 30 attacks), 24 of them were in the Idlib province, 8 attacks were in the Latakia province, two in the Aleppo province, one in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.