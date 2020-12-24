UrduPoint.com
Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 37 Times - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 37 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered 37 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 35 attacks), 19 of them were in the Idlib province, 11 attacks were in the Latakia province, three in the Aleppo province, four in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

More Stories From World

