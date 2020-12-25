(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 38 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

"We have registered 38 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 36 attacks), 21 of them were in the Idlib province, nine in the Latakia province, two in the Aleppo province, six in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The military also noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

The Russian-Turkish military units had conducted the 119th joint patrols in the province of Hasakah, Sytnik added.