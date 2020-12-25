UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 38 Times - Reconciliation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 38 Times - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 38 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

"We have registered 38 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 36 attacks), 21 of them were in the Idlib province, nine in the Latakia province, two in the Aleppo province, six in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The military also noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

The Russian-Turkish military units had conducted the 119th joint patrols in the province of Hasakah, Sytnik added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court announces honorarium for Christi ..

3 minutes ago

Half of US Adults Say History to Judge Trump as 'F ..

3 minutes ago

Level Playing Field, Not Fishing Issue, Matters Mo ..

3 minutes ago

Women front-line workers fighting against COVID ho ..

3 minutes ago

Judges appointment issue resolved after constituti ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.