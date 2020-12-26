UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 32 Times - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 32 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 32 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"We have registered 32 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 27 attacks), 15 of them were in the Idlib province, 12 attacks were in the Latakia province, five in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib From

Recent Stories

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

46 minutes ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

1 hour ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

7 minutes ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

7 minutes ago

Estonia to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines on Satu ..

7 minutes ago

Britain faces major Brexit challenges after last-m ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.