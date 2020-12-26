MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 32 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"We have registered 32 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 27 attacks), 15 of them were in the Idlib province, 12 attacks were in the Latakia province, five in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.