Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 19 Times - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 19 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday.

"We registered 19 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including 15 attacks, according to the Syrian side), one of them were in the Aleppo province, seven in the Idlib province, eight in the Latakia province, three in the Hama province," the center said said in a statement.

No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

Russian military police units also carried out patrols along major routes in the Aleppo province throughout the day.

