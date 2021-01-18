UrduPoint.com
Nusra Militants Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 15 Times - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have carried out 15 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Sunday.

"We have registered 15 attacks in the Idlib deescalation zone from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (including, according to the Syrian side, 14 attacks), two of them were in the Aleppo province, six attacks were in the Idlib province, five attacks in the Latakia, two in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

No attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

Russian military police units also carried out patrols along major routes in the Aleppo province throughout the day.

